How ethanol production in Haryana will curb pollution in Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday, inaugurated an ethanol plant in Panipat, on the occasion of World Biofuel Day. Among a host of things, this move is expected to curb pollution in neighbouring Delhi, known for its toxic air quality.

Come winter, the AQI of the capital city reaches hazardous levels. While the political blame game is a given, many experts believe that one of the primary reasons for the high air pollution is the burning of stubble in neighbouring Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. Some of this is likely to be resolved by the ethanol plant.

PM Modi said that the plant will reduce pollution not only in Delhi but also in Haryana and NCR, and that the farmers will get another lucrative means of using the crop residue instead of burning them.

The biofuel plant will be instrumental in disposing of the stubble without burning it and causing further pollution. Stubble will hence, instead of being a burden and a concern for farmers will become a means of additional income. The contribution of the farmers in protecting the environment will also increase further, he said.

Not only will the country get an alternative fuel, the biofuel plants will also generate new employment opportunities in these villages, the PM said.

“Farmers who were given a bad name due to compulsions of parali burning will now feel the pride of contributing to production of bio-fuel and nation building,” he said.

Due to mixing of ethanol in petrol in the last 7-8 years, about Rs 50,000 crore have been saved from going abroad. Almost the same amount has gone to farmers, said PM Modi. From 40 crore litre of ethanol being produced in the country 8 years ago, the figure has increased to 400 crore litre now.

This ethanol plant is in line with the government’s vision to make the energy sector more affordable, accessible, efficient, and sustainable. Built at a cost of Rs 900 crore by Indian Oil Corporation, the 2G ethanol plant is based on a state-of-the-art indigenous technology. It will use around 2 lakh tonnes of rice straw (parali) to generate 3 crore litres of ethanol annually.

There will be zero liquid discharge. By reducing stubble burning, the project will reduce greenhouse gases equivalent to 3 lakh tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions per annum. In other words, it is equivalent to replacing nearly 63,000 cars on the country’s roads.

