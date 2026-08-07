IndusInd Bank, EazyDiner launch lifetime-free RuPay credit card with UPI benefits

According to the bank, the card's benefits include ₹18,000 in annual dining savings through the EazyDiner app, calculated on the basis of an additional ₹500 discount up to three times every month. Cardholders will also receive a complimentary BookMyShow Buy One Get One movie ticket every month, valued at up to ₹2,400 annually, along with a three-month complimentary EazyDiner Prime membership worth ₹1,095.

EazyDiner Prime members receive guaranteed discounts ranging from 25% to 50% at more than 40,000 restaurants across India and Dubai. The platform allows users to discover restaurants, reserve tables, access exclusive dining offers and earn EazyPoints, which can be redeemed for dining experiences, events and hotel stays.

Advertisement

With the new credit card, customers can integrate restaurant bookings, payments and loyalty rewards into a single platform while also using the card for everyday UPI transactions.

Commenting on the launch, Jagdeep Mallareddy, Executive Director, IndusInd Bank, said the partnership is aimed at delivering customer-centric payment solutions that combine the convenience of RuPay credit cards on UPI with exclusive dining privileges.

Kapil Chopra, Founder of EazyDiner, said the card has been designed to encourage consumers to dine out more often by combining meaningful savings with the convenience of digital payments. He added that linking the RuPay credit card to UPI apps enables customers to access dining, entertainment and membership benefits while paying through any UPI QR code.

The card continues IndusInd Bank's focus on expanding its co-branded credit card portfolio with lifestyle-oriented offerings. By leveraging RuPay's growing acceptance on the UPI ecosystem, the bank is targeting customers who prefer making everyday digital payments while earning rewards.

Advertisement

The EazyDiner IndusInd Bank Platinum RuPay Credit Card is available without any joining or annual charges, making it a lifetime-free offering. Interested customers can apply for the card through EazyDiner's official platform, where the application process can be completed online. The launch comes as banks increasingly focus on co-branded credit cards that combine everyday payment convenience with category-specific rewards such as dining, travel and entertainment.