'I don't need anyone's largesse...': Krishnamurthy Subramanian slams bias jibe, says 'took 90% pay cut for govt'

Krishnamurthy Subramanian, former Chief Economic Advisor and now IMF Executive Director, hit back at accusations of bias and incompetence with a sharp rebuttal on X. “I took a 90% salary cut to work for the government… I don’t need anyone’s largesse, let alone from the poor taxpayer of the country. Serving the nation provides a satisfaction that can’t be measured.”

Subramanian’s response came after a social media post accused him of being a “crumb-picker.” He defended his record: “Never did even ₹1 of consulting for any industrialist to keep my independence intact.”

When pressed about his earlier remark on the “lower quality of life” in Washington, D.C., compared to his previous position at ISB, Subramanian detailed the differences.

At ISB, he had access to a 4,500 sq. ft. residence, nearby recreational facilities, and domestic help for cooking, cleaning, and errands. In Washington, these conveniences are absent, and everyday tasks now take up valuable time.

I took a 90% salary cut to work for the govt… even with the IMF responsibility, I’m taking a salary cut (in PPP terms) apart from the lower quality of life here in the US vs. at ISB.

So, I respond to this tweet to make it clear to everyone: I don’t need ANYONE’s largesse, let… https://t.co/9IHrgDL1Sa — Prof. Krishnamurthy V Subramanian (@SubramanianKri) January 3, 2025

However, the 'real sacrifice', he said, was being far from his parents during critical moments: “The value of being with parents when they need the most can’t even be estimated.” Subramanian’s candor revealed the personal cost of his global responsibilities.

Subramanian in a recent interview to a news agency said he remained bullish about India’s economic future. He highlighted the country’s achievements, including its public digital infrastructure, balanced pandemic strategy, and rising global innovation rankings. “The world is bullish on India,” he said, adding that productivity growth has doubled since 2014, and new firm creation has surged, making India the third-largest entrepreneurial ecosystem globally.

Subramanian envisions India as a $55 trillion economy by 2047 but stressed the need for a mindset shift.

“India needs to understand that wealth creation is critical for job creation,” he said, urging policies that reward entrepreneurs and investors.