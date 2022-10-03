IAF fighter jets swoop in to intercept Iranian aircraft after bomb threat

Indian Air Force fighter jets were taken from Jodhpur and Punjab to intercept an Iranian aircraft that had a bomb onboard. After the security forces received inputs about the bomb threat, two Su-30MKI fighter jets were scrambled to intercept the plane, top officials told India Today.

Sources in the Air Traffic Control told news agency ANI, “On way from Tehran, Iran to Guangzhou in China, Mahan Air contacted Delhi airport ATC after the airline received a bomb threat for an immediate landing at Delhi. Delhi ATC suggested the aircraft go to Jaipur but the aircraft pilot refused and left Indian airspace.”

The aircraft was denied permission to land at the Delhi airbase and was accompanied by the two jets. The aircraft was allowed to fly back to its destination China after a bomb threat was ruled out by the IAF. Security forces are, however, monitoring the plane and its route to China with all IAF air stations and aviation units on alert.

(With inputs from Manjeet Negi, agencies)