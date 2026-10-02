Identified the items but India-US trade deal not imminent, says USTR Jamieson Greer

MUST READ | India-US trade deal almost ‘done and dusted’, says Piyush Goyal

"I don't think there's ​something imminent, ​but ⁠we truly have identified the universe ​of items that ​are ⁠sticking points. We're working diligently toward them," he ⁠said, as mentioned in the news agency.

Meanwhile Goyal had said that the US-India trade would be done once Washington gives New Delhi the right competitive advantage over the American market. "We just have to find the right comparable competitive advantage over our competitor so that we can quickly execute the agreement,” said Goyal at an event, adding that India has finalised nine free trade agreements, including “the US, which is almost done and dusted”.

Advertisement

DON'T MISS | India-US trade deal hinges on preferential rates to beat competition, says Piyush Goyal

While the US and India announced the finalisation of the trade framework for the first phase of the bilateral trade agreement in February itself, the changes in the tariff structure led to further negotiations.

India is expanding its network of FTAs at a time of geopolitical tensions and surprise tariff announcements. India’s trade agreements would eventually provide preferential access to markets accounting for about 75 per cent of global GDP, Goyal had said.