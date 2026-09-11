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IMF says new statistical series could improve India GDP estimates; fresh forecast due in October WEO

IMF says new statistical series could improve India GDP estimates; fresh forecast due in October WEO

IMF Director of Communications Julie Kozack said India’s real GDP grew 7.8% in the second quarter, above both the IMF staff’s expectations and consensus estimates.

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Karishma Asoodani
Karishma Asoodani
  • Updated Sep 11, 2026 8:28 PM IST
IMF says new statistical series could improve India GDP estimates; fresh forecast due in October WEOOn concerns around the quality and transparency of India’s GDP data, Kozack pointed to changes incorporated in the latest GDP release.

India’s latest GDP data could see improved estimates following changes to the country’s statistical framework, the International Monetary Fund said on Friday, while flagging that its next assessment of the Indian economy will come with the October World Economic Outlook.

IMF Director of Communications Julie Kozack said India’s real GDP grew 7.8% in the second quarter, above both the IMF staff’s expectations and consensus estimates. The stronger-than-expected outturn was driven by stronger activity in the services sector and exports, she said.

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“The outturn also underscores the resilience of the Indian economy despite the energy price shock,” Kozack said, adding that India remains a key growth engine for the global economy.

On concerns around the quality and transparency of India’s GDP data, Kozack pointed to changes incorporated in the latest GDP release.

The latest release included a new index of industrial production as well as a new producer price index series. According to Kozack, the two new series “should help improve India’s GDP estimates”.

The IMF welcomed the steps being taken by India to modernise its macroeconomic statistics and encouraged authorities to continue strengthening the statistical framework and data quality.

The comments come as India’s economy faces renewed pressure from elevated crude oil prices amid the ongoing West Asia crisis. Brent crude has risen to around $100 a barrel, raising concerns for large oil importers such as India.

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Kozack said higher energy prices put pressure on the balance of payments of oil-importing countries and can also affect their fiscal positions.

However, she said India entered the shock from a “stronger economic position” and that the IMF was continuing to monitor the impact of higher oil prices on the economy.

The IMF is now preparing its new forecasts for India, with the next assessment due alongside the October World Economic Outlook.

“So far, what we’ve seen in India, as I noted, was quite a lot of resilience to the energy price shock,” Kozack said.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Karishma Asoodani
Karishma Asoodani

Karishma Asoodani is a multi-platform journalist with a Diploma in Digital Journalism from the City University of New York. Based in Delhi, she works as a Financial Journalist with Business Today Television, bringing nine years of experience in reporting on India’s economic policy. Her core interests lie in macroeconomics and geopolitics, and her coverage of global trade dynamics, the APAC economy, and the aviation sector has earned her industry recognition.

Outside the newsroom, Karishma is an avid runner and a strong advocate for the Sustainable Development Goals, with a particular focus on water security and conservation. She is fluent in English and Hindi, and is currently pursuing a B2 level in French.

Published on: Sep 11, 2026 8:28 PM IST
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