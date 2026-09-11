IMF says new statistical series could improve India GDP estimates; fresh forecast due in October WEO

“The outturn also underscores the resilience of the Indian economy despite the energy price shock,” Kozack said, adding that India remains a key growth engine for the global economy.

On concerns around the quality and transparency of India’s GDP data, Kozack pointed to changes incorporated in the latest GDP release.

The latest release included a new index of industrial production as well as a new producer price index series. According to Kozack, the two new series “should help improve India’s GDP estimates”.

The IMF welcomed the steps being taken by India to modernise its macroeconomic statistics and encouraged authorities to continue strengthening the statistical framework and data quality.

The comments come as India’s economy faces renewed pressure from elevated crude oil prices amid the ongoing West Asia crisis. Brent crude has risen to around $100 a barrel, raising concerns for large oil importers such as India.

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Kozack said higher energy prices put pressure on the balance of payments of oil-importing countries and can also affect their fiscal positions.

However, she said India entered the shock from a “stronger economic position” and that the IMF was continuing to monitor the impact of higher oil prices on the economy.

The IMF is now preparing its new forecasts for India, with the next assessment due alongside the October World Economic Outlook.

“So far, what we’ve seen in India, as I noted, was quite a lot of resilience to the energy price shock,” Kozack said.