Independence Day 2023: PM Modi’s address from Red Fort, 1,800 special guests, selfie points, e-invites; all you need to know

The stage is set for the 77th Independence Day celebrations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation from the iconic Red Fort on August 15. As many as 1,800 people from various walks of life have been invited to attend the ceremony as special guests – a list much longer than the previous year.

The ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations, started in 2021, will come to a head with this year’s Independence Day celebrations.

Upon his arrival at the Red Fort, PM Modi will be received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. After the combined Inter-Services and Delhi Police Guard’s general salute to the prime minister at the Saluting Base, he will proceed to inspect the Guard of Honour. After the inspection, PM Modi will move to the ramparts of Red Fort, where he will be greeted by the Defence Minister, Chief of Defence Staff as well as the chiefs of army, navy and air force. The PM will then unfurl the Tricolour, following which he will address the nation from the dais at Red Fort.

Here’s all you need to know about 2023 Independence Day celebrations:

Around 1,800 special guests, along with their spouses, will attend the celebrations at Red Fort, in line with the government's vision of ‘Jan Bhagidari’.

The special guests include 400 sarpanches from over 600 villages, 250 guests from the Farmer Producer Organisations scheme, 50 participants each from Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme and Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana, 50 shram yogis (construction workers) of the Central Vista Project, 50 participants each from Khadi workers, those involved in border road construction, making of Amrit Sarovar and Har Ghar Jal Yojana, and 50 participants who are primary school teachers, nurses and fishermen each.

Seventy-five couples from each state and union territories have been invited to attend the Independence Day ceremony in their traditional attire.

The government has installed several selfie points to underscore its schemes and initiatives. These selfie points have been installed at National War Memorial, India Gate, Vijay Chowk, New Delhi Railway Station, Pragati Maidan, Raj Ghat, Jama Masjid Metro Station, Rajiv Chowk Metro Station, Delhi Gate Metro Station, ITO Metro Gate, Naubat Khana and Sheesh Ganj Gurudwara.

An online selfie contest will also be conducted by the Ministry of Defence on the MyGov portal from August 15-20. Participants would need to take selfies at one or more of the 12 selfie points and upload them on the MyGov portal. The government will select a winner each from the 12 selfie points and award them a prize money of Rs 10,000 each.

The official invites for the Independence Day 2023 celebrations have been sent online through the aamantran portal.

