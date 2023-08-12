Independence Day 2023: Delhi Metro services to start at 5 am; see full details on timing, parking restrictions and more

Ahead of the Independence Day, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced that metro train services on all lines in the city will start from 5 am on August 15 to facilitate passengers going to attend the Independence Day ceremony.

"Delhi Metro train services on all lines will start from 5 am from all terminal stations. The trains will run with a frequency of 30 minutes on all the lines till 6 am," the DMRC said, adding that after 6 am, the metro trains will continue to run as per the normal schedule throughout the day.

To facilitate passengers to attend the Independence Day ceremony on 15th August 2023 (Tuesday), Delhi Metro train services on all Lines will start from 5AM from all terminal stations. The trains will run with a frequency of 30 minutes on all the Lines till 6AM. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) August 12, 2023

Furthermore, the parking facilities at Delhi Metro stations will remain closed from 6 am on August 14 till 2 pm on August 15.

"Parking facilities will NOT BE AVAILABLE at stations from 6 am on 14/08/2023 till 2 pm on 15/08/2023 in view of security measures adopted on the occasion. However, train services will continue per normal schedule," the DMRC added.

Furthermore, the Delhi Traffic Police has also issued an advisory for tomorrow (August 13) in view of Independence Day Full Dress Rehearsal. It has asked commuters to avoid certain roads and take alternate routes between 4 am to 11 am on Sunday.

Traffic restrictions around Red Fort:

The following roads will be closed for general traffic from 4 am to 11 am on August 13 -- Netaji Subhash Marg from Delhi Gate to Chatta Rail, Lothian Road from GPO Delhi to Chatta Rail, SP Mukherjee Marg from HC Sen Marg to Yamuna Bazar Chowk, Chandni Chowk Road from Fountain Chowk to Red Fort, Esplanade road and its Link Road to Netaji Subhash Marg, Ring Road from Rajghat to ISBT, Outer ring road from ISBT to IP flyover i.e. Salimgarhh bypass.

The Traffic Police has also listed out roads that may be avoided, and has shared information on how to reach important places amid the restrictions in place.