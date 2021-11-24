India, ADB sign $300 mn loan facility to improve primary healthcare in 13 states

The government and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) have signed a $300 million loan agreement to strengthen and improve access to comprehensive primary healthcare in urban areas of 13 states of India. Around 25.6 crore urban dwellers are expected to benefit from the facility, including 5.1 crore from slum areas.

Rajat Kumar Mishra, Additional Secretary of the Department of Economic Affairs, signed the agreement for India, while Takeo Konishi, Country Director of ADB's India Resident Mission, signed for ADB.

After signing the loan agreement, Mishra said the programme supports India's health initiatives like Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centres (AB-HWC) and Pradhan Mantri Atmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana (PM-ASBY) -- renamed as Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM) -- by expanding availability and access to quality primary healthcare services, particularly for vulnerable populations in urban areas.

Ayushman Bharat programme, launched in 2018, aims to improve access to primary healthcare to achieve universal health coverage in India. With the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, which put additional pressure on the country's health system, the government launched PM-ASBY to prepare for future pandemics and other emergencies.

"Ensuring equitable access to non-COVID-19 primary healthcare is critical amid challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic to India's health system," said Konishi. "The programme complements the government's efforts to bridge the healthcare gaps by strengthening institutional capacity, operation, and management of urban health and wellness centres at the central, state, and municipal levels."

The programme will be implemented in urban areas of Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and West Bengal.

Besides the pandemic response, it will focus on the utilisation of urban healthcare centres with the provision of comprehensive primary healthcare packages including non-communicable diseases and community outreach services such as awareness-raising activities on health care options, particularly for women.

Delivery and health information systems for primary healthcare will also be upgraded through digital tools, quality assurance mechanisms, and engagement and partnership with the private sector.

The programme is supported by a $2 million technical assistance grant from ADB's Japan Fund for poverty reduction. It provides support for programme implementation and coordination, capacity building, innovation, knowledge sharing and application of scalable best practices across the healthcare system.

