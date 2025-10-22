India, Germany to deepen economic and trade partnership

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will embark on an official visit to Berlin, Germany, from October 23, aimed at advancing trade and investment cooperation between the two nations. The visit comes as India and Germany mark 25 years of their Strategic Partnership, highlighting the growing strength and resilience of bilateral relations.

Advertisement

During the visit, Goyal will hold high-level discussions with Katherina Reiche, German Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy, and Dr. Levin Holle, Economic and Financial Policy Advisor at the Federal Chancellery and Germany’s G7 & G20 Sherpa. Talks will focus on enhancing the Indo–German economic partnership, deepening industrial collaboration, and identifying new opportunities for investment in technology, manufacturing, and sustainability.

Goyal will also meet Luxembourg’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Xavier Bettel, to discuss expanding bilateral trade, Luxembourg’s forthcoming State Visit to India, and other regional and global issues.

As part of his engagements, the Minister will participate in the third Berlin Global Dialogue (BGD), an international summit that convenes leaders from business, government, and academia to discuss global economic challenges. Goyal will feature in the session titled “Leaders’ Dialogue: Growing Together – Trade and Alliances in a Changing World”, where he will share India’s perspective on strengthening global trade alliances.

Advertisement

He will also hold one-on-one meetings with CEOs of leading German companies including Mercedes-Benz, Infineon Technologies, Schaeffler Group, and Enertrag SE, and chair a roundtable with Mittelstand companies and key German industry bodies.

The visit reflects India’s commitment to building innovation-driven, sustainable, and mutually beneficial partnerships with European Union which is likely to be concluded in a few weeks.