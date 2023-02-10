India is carrying out reforms not out of compulsion, but out of conviction: PM Modi at GIS 2023

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while inaugurating the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023 in Lucknow on Friday, said that India is now carrying our reforms not out of compulsion, but out of conviction. He said that the prosperity of the world lies in the prosperity of India.

“As a market, India is getting seamless. Procedures are being simplified. Today, India is carrying out reforms not out of compulsion, but out of conviction,” he said at the event. .

The UP GIS 2023 is the flagship investment summit of the UP government that brings together policymakers, industry leaders, academia, think tanks and leaders from across the world in order to explore business opportunities and forge partnerships. The event is scheduled from February 10-12. He also inaugurated the Global Trade Show and launched Invest UP 2.0 during the programme.

PM Modi said that the state was earlier associated with the term ‘bimaru’, meaning sickly, because it was underdeveloped and had poor law and order. He said that the state transformed from that era to establish a new identity within 5-6 years.

“New opportunities for wealth creators are being made here,” stated the PM. He said that soon UP will be the only state with five international airports, and called the state a “source of hope and inspiration”.

UP has become a bright spot for India, just as India has become a bright spot at the global stage, the PM said.

The aspirations of the Indian citizens have become a driving force for the government, said PM Modi. He said that like India, an aspirational society is awaiting the investors in UP.

As basic needs have been met in the country, it is moving ahead, said PM Modi.

PM Modi spoke on the developing new value and supply chain in the state, along with traditional and modern MSMEs, the defence corridors that are being developed in the state. He said that 60 per cent of the mobile phones, along with mobile components are manufactured in UP. He also highlighted opportunities in the dairy, agriculture, fisheries and food processing industry.

The event was also attended by Governor of Uttar Pradesh Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union Minister for Defence Rajnath Singh, and ministers from the UP government, foreign dignitaries and industry leaders.

