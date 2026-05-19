India moves closer to higher Ethanol blends as BIS notifies E22-E30 fuel standards

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has notified fuel specifications for higher ethanol blends, including E22, E25, E27 and E30 petrol, marking a significant step in India’s push towards deeper ethanol blending and alternative fuel adoption.

According to a government notification dated May 15, 2026, BIS established standard IS 19850:2026 for “E22, E25, E27 and E30 Fuel, Admixture of Anhydrous Ethanol and Motor Gasoline for Usage in Positive Ignition Engine Powered Vehicles.” The move provides formal specifications for the use of higher ethanol-blended fuels in the country.

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The notification comes as India accelerates its ethanol blending roadmap to reduce crude oil imports, cut emissions and support the domestic sugar and biofuel industries.

Reacting to the development, the All India Distillers' Association (AIDA) termed the move a “significant and timely” step towards advancing India’s ethanol programme.

“The publication of BIS standards for E22 to E30 fuels is not just a technical notification but a progressive and forward-looking step that reinforces the Government’s long-term commitment towards higher ethanol adoption, reduced crude oil dependence, and a cleaner mobility ecosystem,” said Vijendra Singh, President of AIDA.

The industry body particularly welcomed the introduction of E25 fuel standards, saying it could help absorb surplus sugar and ethanol production capacities currently present in the market.

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AIDA, however, said the country’s long-term strategy should now move towards even higher ethanol blends such as E85 and E100, with flex-fuel vehicles (FFVs) expected to play a critical role in boosting ethanol consumption.

“FFVs can play a transformational role in enabling higher ethanol consumption, strengthening energy security, reducing emissions, and creating a sustainable long-term market for domestic biofuels,” Singh added.

The latest BIS notification is expected to provide regulatory clarity for automakers, oil marketing companies and biofuel producers as India prepares for the next phase of ethanol-led mobility solutions.