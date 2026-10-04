India now stands at a pivotal moment in its developmental journey, says Shaktikanta Das

"Interplay of these forces is creating uncertainty across the world and would stifle global growth. What is likely to follow is restrictive monetary policy by central banks. Even more critical are high public debt levels in many advanced economies, resulting in rising bond yields, lower fiscal space, and the ability of countries to counter current and future shocks," he said.

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However, despite such a challenging environment, India’s real GDP growth 7.8% in Q1FY27, with strong domestic demand and investment conditions. India also registered a 7.9% average annual GDP growth in the five-year period from FY22 to FY26 post the Covid pandemic, he said, adding that if the period from July to September 2025-26 to April to June 2026-27 is taken, real GDP growth in India just exceeds 8%.

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“A distinguishing feature of India’s development journey in the last twelve years has been the gradual creation of governance foundations before the crisis actually emerged,” he said, adding that these include strengthening governance and state capacity, building macroeconomic stability through measures including flexible inflation targeting, fiscal prudence and better quality of expenditure, tax reforms and market integration, restoration of the health of the financial sector as well as prudent management of external sector.

Other measures include building India’s resilience by investment in long-term productive capacity and diversifying energy sources. “India is better positioned to withstand shocks,” he said, further noting that India now stands at a pivotal moment in its developmental journey.

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To capitalise on the emerging opportunities in the journey ahead, he said that India needs to take further measures, including harnessing Artificial Intelligence, bringing in long-term finance and patient capital, strategic self-reliance, sustainable development, and harnessing human capital.

“As we advance towards Viksit Bharat 2047, sustaining the reform momentum is very critical,” Das said, adding that India’s strategy is no longer to simply grow rapidly but to grow sustainably and resiliently over the long term.

