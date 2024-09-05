India, Singapore sign four MoUs on digital development, healthcare, electronics, skill development

PM Modi Singapore visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in Singapore, met his counterpart Lawrence Wong, and signed four Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs). PM Modi also held talks with Wong, ahead of the signing of the MoUs.

PM Modi will later also call on President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong. The senior minister will host a lunch for Modi.

He is also scheduled to meet Singaporean business leaders and interact with executives from the semiconductor ecosystem. Modi and Wong are also scheduled to visit a semiconductor manufacturing facility.

PM Modi’s visit to Singapore comes after he wrapped up his visit to Brunei, the first bilateral visit by an Indian prime minister.

Sharing my remarks during meeting with PM @LawrenceWongST.https://t.co/ipc5WmnY6x — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 5, 2024

INDIA-SINGAPORE MOUs

India and Singapore signed four MoUs on digital development, health and family welfare, electronics and IT, and skill development.

The digital development MoU is aimed at facilitating closer cooperation between India and Singapore in the areas of technologies such as DPI, cyber security, 5G as well as emerging technologies such as super-computing, quantum computing and artificial intelligence. The MoU also enables cooperation for upskilling and reskilling of workers relating to the digital domain.

With the health and family welfare MoU, India and Singapore aim to join efforts on research and innovation, as well as promote closer cooperation in the areas of human resource development in the healthcare and pharmaceuticals sector. The Indian government aims to promote Indian healthcare professionals in Singapore.

India and Singapore electronics MoU pertains to cooperation in the areas of semiconductor cluster development, and cultivation of talent in semiconductor design and manufacturing. Singaporean companies are keen to invest in India, and this MoU would facilitate their investments in the country.

With the skill development MoU, India and Singapore aim to promote cooperation in areas of technical and vocational education and training. This MoU will also complement the ongoing collaboration in the area of skill development.