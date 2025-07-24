India, UK sign Free Trade Agreement; tariffs on soft drinks, automobiles to drop to 3%

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and his British counterpart signed the landmark free trade agreement (FTA) between India and the UK. The agreement is expected to boost the bilateral trade between the two countries by $34 billion annually.

This is being hailed as the largest agreement that Britain has signed since leaving the European Union. The development comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi met British PM Keir Starmer at the latter's official 10 Downing Street residence. An official statement on the India-UK FTA is expected soon.

As part of the deal, Indian businesses will get broader access to UK markets by way of reduced tariffs and simplified regulatory compliance. The FTA is also expected to open new avenues for economic growth and job creation, especially for Indian youth.

British exporters, on the other hand, will get reduced tariffs on products like soft drinks, cosmetics, medical devices and automobiles from 15 per cent to 3 per cent, making them affordable for Indian consumers.