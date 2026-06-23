India-US trade deal in final lap? Top American negotiator in Delhi; Sergio Gor shares update

The United States and India are intensifying efforts to finalise the first tranche of their proposed bilateral trade agreement. US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer has arrived in New Delhi for high-level discussions with Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal.

On Tuesday, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor said discussions between the two countries are underway to conclude the initial phase of the trade pact, as both sides work towards resolving outstanding issues. "Great to be with Minister @PiyushGoyal and @USTradeRep Ambassador Greer today in New Delhi. Ongoing discussions on finalizing the trade deal between the US and India."

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In another post earlier today, Gor said Washington and New Delhi were moving "decisively toward finalising a strong bilateral trade agreement that will unlock new economic opportunities for both countries and significantly deepen the US-India economic partnership."

Jamieson Greer and Piyush Goyal met in New Delhi today to advance negotiations on the Interim Agreement launched by US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the US Embassy in India posted on X. "The United States remains focused on securing a fair, reciprocal trade deal that opens markets for American exporters and delivers benefits to both nations."

Momentum builds after Trump-Modi meeting

The latest round of talks comes days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump met on the sidelines of the G-7 summit in France.

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Following the meeting, Trump said India and the United States were very close to finalising a trade agreement. He also described Modi as a tough negotiator and highlighted the personal rapport he shares with the Indian prime minister.

The Greer-Goyal meeting follows negotiator-level discussions held in New Delhi from June 2 to June 4 as both countries seek to conclude an interim agreement before moving to a broader bilateral trade arrangement.

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Focus on the framework agreement

Earlier, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal had said discussions between the two ministers were expected to focus on giving final touches to the framework agreement.

On June 5, Goyal said India and the US were moving towards closing all open issues in the interim trade pact and expressed confidence that the "very, very vibrant" first phase of the bilateral trade agreement could be executed by the middle of next month.

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The proposed deal is seen as a key step in deepening economic ties between the world's largest and fifth-largest economies.