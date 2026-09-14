Tata Sons: A look at net worth of the holding company as IPO buzz gains traction

Net worth here refers to the consolidated value of the firm including the stake in Tata Group companies.

As per Trendlyne, Tata Sons owned 71.7% stake in Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS)- the largest IT company in India. It held 78.8% stake in Tata Capital, 68.5% in Tata Investment, 45.2% in Tata Power and 42.2% in Tata Elxsi in the June 2026 quarter.

The holding company's stake in Tata Motors PV stood at 40.1%, Tata Motors CV at 40.1% and Indian Hotels Company (35.7%).

A key factor behind the fall in net worth since March 2024 has been a fall in the TCS stock. The IT stock is down 43% since then.

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On the other hand, the stock of Tata Investment in which Tata Sons holds 78.8% has risen from Rs 624.40 in the March 2024 quarter to Rs 649 on September 11, 2026.

Meanwhile, the issue of listing of Tata Sons has remained a key point of discussion for investors. The matter has gained fresh attention after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) rejected Tata Sons’ application to surrender its registration as a Core Investment Company (CIC).

The RBI’s decision follows the central bank’s move to retain Tata Sons in its list of upper-layer non-banking financial companies (NBFCs).

In 2022, the RBI had identified Tata Sons as a CIC while releasing its list of NBFCs placed in the upper layer. Under the regulatory framework, companies classified in this category face enhanced regulatory requirements.

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The central bank subsequently introduced a new principle-based framework for classifying NBFCs in June 2026, replacing the earlier parametric methodology used to identify entities that should be placed in the upper layer.

Following the introduction of the new framework, the RBI released a revised list of upper-layer NBFCs on August 6. Tata Sons continued to feature on the list.

At the time, the RBI clarified that Tata Sons’ inclusion in the upper layer was “without prejudice” to the outcome of the company’s application seeking deregistration, which was still under consideration.

The RBI has now communicated its decision to Tata Sons, rejecting the holding company’s request to deregister as a Core Investment Company.

The development is significant for the long-running debate around a potential Tata Sons IPO, as its regulatory classification has been closely linked to discussions over whether the holding company would ultimately be required to pursue a stock-market listing.