Indian Railways starts running 4 Rajdhani Express trains with new upgraded Tejas rakes: See pics

Minister of Railways stated on Thursday that it has introduced a new era of train travel experience with enhanced comfort with the conversion of Rajdhani Express coaches into new upgraded Tejas Trains. Currently, Indian Railways is operating four Rajdhani Trains with Tejas Sleeper Coaches. The First Rajdhani upgraded with Tejas rake was introduced in July 2021 by Western Railway on Delhi-Mumbai route.

"The introduction of this modern Tejas Sleeper type train for long-distance journey is another paradigm shift by Indian Railways for enhancing the travel experience for the passengers," noted the Railways Ministry in an official statement.

The four Rajdhani Trains with Tejas Sleeper Coaches are - Agartala-AnandViharRajdhani Express, Mumbai-New Delhi Rajdhani Express, Mumbai - Nizamuddin August Kranti Rajdhani and Rajendra Nagar - New Delhi (Patna Rajdhani) Express.

The Ultra-modern Tejas trains have been introduced on LHB (Linke-Hofmann-Busch) platform with sleeper coaches over Indian Railways.

These Ultra-modern trains have multiple major distinguished features including Automatic Entrance Doors (AER); PA/PIS (Passenger Announcement/Passenger Information System); fire and smoke detection and suppression system, CCTV Cameras, LED lights and aesthetically pleasing colour scheme.

These smart coaches are equipped with Passenger Information and Coach Computing Unit (PICCU) which has been provided GSM connectivity that reports to a remote server.

The PICCU will store WSP data, CCTV recording. It will also record data from toilet odour sensors, panic switch, other items integrated with fire detection, alarm system, air quality and choke filter sensor and energy meter.

The coaches are also equipped with an improved lavatory which boasts of features such as vacuum assisted flushing with bio-toilets, Superior toilet fittings, touch free soap dispenser and sealed vestibules.

Tejas type Sleeper coaches are manufactured at Modern Coach Factory (MCF). They are expected to gradually replace the premium long-distance trains over the Indian Railways network.

