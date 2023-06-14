scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
LATEST
Economy
India’s ad revenue growth to slowdown in 2023 to $17.3 billion: GroupM study

Feedback

India’s ad revenue growth to slowdown in 2023 to $17.3 billion: GroupM study

The media investment firm trimmed India’s advertising revenue growth forecast from 16.8% projected in December 2022 to 12% in its mid-year revision

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
The media investment firm trimmed India’s advertising revenue growth forecast from 16.8% projected in December 2022 to 12% in its mid-year revision The media investment firm trimmed India’s advertising revenue growth forecast from 16.8% projected in December 2022 to 12% in its mid-year revision
SUMMARY
  • GroupM has trimmed India’s advertising revenue growth forecast for 2023 from 16.8% projected earlier to 12%
  • In December 2022, WPP’s Media Investment Group had estimated a 16.8% growth
  • Despite this downward revision India is projected to see the one of highest growths in ad revenue in 2023

GroupM has trimmed India’s advertising revenue growth forecast for 2023 from 16.8% projected earlier to 12%, totalling $17.3 billion, according to the media investment firm’s latest 'This Year Next Year' Mid-Year Global Forecast 2023.  

In December 2022, WPP’s Media Investment Group had estimated a 16.8% growth. “The macroeconomic environment has led some markets to trim expectations for 2023 as compared to our December forecast, including India (from 16.8% to 12.0%),” the report said. In 2024, India is projected to see ad revenue growth of 13.6%. 

Despite this downward revision India is projected to see the one of highest growths in ad revenue in 2023 among the markets profiled, although on a much lower base. For instance, China’s ad revenue is expected to grow 7.9% to $150.6 billion in 2023. The US is expected to grow 5.1% to $325.3 billion. The growth projection for the UK is 4.8% to $49.4 billion. Australia, on the other hand, will grow at a slower pace than India and to a lower figure. It is expected to see a 0.2% growth to $14 billion.  

Other countries with a downward revision since December include Australia (from 3.4% to 0.2%), Canada (from 8.0% to 5.0%), France (6.3% to 4.2%), Indonesia (from 9.7% to 6.7%) and Hungary (from 8.0% to 1.0%). 

Those that have seen an upward revision include China (7.9% in 2023 up from 6.3% in December), Brazil (from 3.8% to 6.6%), Malaysia (from 5.9% to 7.4%), Hong Kong (from 5.0% to 6.3%), Middle East and North Africa (MENA) (from 4.2% to 6.2%), Nigeria (from 21.4% to 31.2%), the Philippines (from 11.5% to 17.3%) and Poland (from 0.5% to 5.5%). 

This comes even as the global forecast remains unchanged from December at 5.9%, totalling $874.5 billion. This is excluding political advertising in the US, the report said. “We should expect a return to lapping more ‘normalcy’ in terms of advertising revenue growth. Our estimate for 2023 growth remains unchanged from our December forecast—5.9% (positive in nominal terms, but negative after adjusting for inflation),” it said. 

Digital ad revenue in 2023 will account for 68.8% of total revenue at $598.5 billion dollars. There has been a marked deceleration in growth from the 32.0% recorded in 2021, with 2022 coming in at 9.2% and 8.4% expected in 2023 (in line with our December 2022 predictions).

Also Watch: From Toy Maker to Tyre Giant: Time Travel Through the MRF Story

Published on: Jun 14, 2023, 4:14 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement