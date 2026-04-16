You may have to verify your FASTag again or get blacklisted: Here's why

FASTag new update: If you use a FASTag to pay tolls on Indian highways, there is a good chance your bank may reach out to verify your vehicle registration details in the coming weeks.

Here is what is happening and why it matters.

What has NHAI flagged?

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The National Highways Authority of India has directed all FASTag-issuing banks to immediately validate the Vehicle Registration Numbers linked to FASTags issued by them. The trigger is a pattern of complaints where the registration number captured by FASTag readers at toll plazas does not match the actual number plate on the vehicle, a discrepancy that is more common than most people realise.

Why does this mismatch happen?

A significant number of these mismatches trace back to FASTags issued before the system was integrated with the VAHAN database, India's centralised vehicle registration platform.

During that earlier period, validation relied heavily on manual processes, leaving room for inconsistencies in how vehicle details were recorded and linked to FASTags.

Why is it a problem?

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The consequences go beyond a technical glitch. Mismatched registration numbers can be used, intentionally or otherwise, to evade toll payments and government revenue. NHAI has noted that such discrepancies may also attract penal provisions under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, making this a compliance issue, not just an administrative one.

What happens next?

Banks have been directed to audit all FASTags issued under their control and blacklist any found linked to incorrect or invalid registration numbers, in line with existing government guidelines.

If your FASTag falls into this category, it could be deactivated until the details are corrected and verified.

The bigger picture: MLFF tolling is coming

The urgency behind this exercise is also tied to India's upcoming shift to Multi-Lane Free Flow tolling, a system where vehicles will pass through toll points without stopping, with charges deducted automatically. Under MLFF, enforcement actions, including the issuance of electronic notices to non-compliant vehicles, will depend entirely on accurate vehicle identification data. Any mismatch in the system could lead to wrongful notices or, worse, the non-detection of actual violations.

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What should you do?

For now, no immediate action is required from vehicle owners. However, if your FASTag was issued several years ago, particularly before VAHAN integration, it is worth checking with your issuing bank that your registration details are correctly mapped. If your FASTag gets blacklisted, you will need to contact your bank to update and revalidate your vehicle information before it can be reactivated.