CRISIL Q4 results preview: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed CRISIL Ltd is set to announce its results for the quarter ending on March 31, 2026. To recall, the S&P Group-promoted entity follows the January-December calendar. The company board is scheduled to meet on April 16 and April 17.

"A meeting of the board of directors of the company will be held on Thursday and Friday, April 16, 2026 and April 17, 2026 to consider and approve the unaudited consolidated and standalone financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026, and to consider the payment of first interim dividend for the financial year ending December 31, 2026," said CRISIL in a filing.



Advertisement

Related Articles

CRISIL Concall schedule

Following the quarterly earnings, CRISIL will also host its conference call (concall) with analysts and institutional investors on April 20, 2026 to discuss its performance in the financial year 2025 and first quarter ended March 2026.



CRISIL share performance

Ahead of its results, shares of CRISIL rose nearly 2 per cent to Rs 4,204.60 on Thursday, commanding a market capitalization close to Rs 31,000 crore. The stock has jumped nearly 14 per cent from its 52-week low hit two weeks ago. However, the stock is down nearly 5 per cent on a year-to-date basis and it is down 34 per cent from its 52-week high at Rs 6,329.95, hit in July 2025.



Jhunjhunwala holding in CRISIL

Advertisement

According to the shareholding pattern of CRISIL as of December 31, 2025, Rekha Jhunjhunwala owned 37,99,000 equity shares, or 5.19 per cent stake, in the company, which was valued at Rs 1,597.33 crore as of today's high. Domestic institutions including mutual funds and LIC of India, owned 88,48,535 equity shares or 12.10 per cent stake in the rating agency.



CRISIL Q4 result preview & target price

YES Securities has earmarked CRISIL's revenue at Rs 916.3 crore, up 12.7 per cent YoY but down 15.3 per cent QoQ. Ebitda is seen at Rs 265 crore, up 14.2 per cent YoY but down 25.6 per cent QoQ. Net profit may come in at Rs 177.4 crore, up 11 per cent YoY and 31.3 per cent QoQ. The brokerage gave CRISIL an 'add' rating in March 2026 with a target price of Rs 4,750.

Advertisement

For rating Agencies, lower bond issuances in Q4FY26 could moderate revenue growth in domestic ratings business particularly for CRISIL, due to higher revenue share from Bond Ratings. CRISIL’s overall growth would however get support from structural improvement in growth traction of Integral IQ and continuation of strong growth in Global Benchmarking and GAC, said YES.

Kotak Institutional Equities is penciling CRISIL's revenue at Rs 983.4 crore, up 20.9 per cent YoY but down 9.1 per cent QoQ, while net profit is seen at Rs 207.1 crore, up 29.5 per cent YoY but down 14.3 per cent QoQ. Growth is non-ratings supported by acquisition of Price Metrix in Q4CY25, said Kotak. It has a 'sell' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3,900.

Kotak expects PBT growth of 20 per cent YoY driven by 16 per cent YoY revenue growth in ratings and 23 per cent YoY in non-ratings. "We build YoY improvement in margins for ratings and non-ratings business. Focus to remain on growth and margin outlook for international business and pick-up in debt issuances," it added.