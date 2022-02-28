India's core sector output rises 3.7% in January

Production of eight core sectors rose by 3.7 per cent in January 2022 as against a growth of 1.3 per cent in the same month last year, according to official data released on Monday.



Barring crude oil and fertilisers, all sectors recorded positive growth in January. The output of eight core sectors had expanded by 4.1 per cent in December 2021.



The growth rate of the eight infrastructure sectors -- coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilisers, steel, cement and electricity -- stood at 11.6 per cent during April-January this fiscal as against a contraction of 8.6 per cent during the same period last fiscal.



(More details to follow)

