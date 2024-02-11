scorecardresearch
India's direct tax kitty till Feb 10 at Rs 18 lakh crore, hits 80% of revised target

This collection is 80.23% of the total Revised Estimates of Direct Taxes for FY24. Refunds amounting to Rs 2.77 lakh crore have been issued during 1st April, 2023 to 10th February, 2024.

India's direct tax collections till February 10 reached Rs. 18.38 lakh crore, which is 17% higher than the gross collections for the corresponding period of last year. 

Direct Tax collection, net of refunds, stands at Rs. 15.60 lakh crore which is 20% higher than the net collections for the corresponding period of last year. 

This collection is 80.23% of the total Revised Estimates of Direct Taxes for FY24.

The gross revenue collections for Corporate Income Tax (CIT) and Personal Income Tax (PIT) also showed a steady growth. 

The growth rate for CIT is 9.16% while that for PIT is 25.67% (PIT only)/ 25.93% (PIT including STT). After adjustment of refunds, the net growth in CIT collections is 13.57% and that in PIT collections is 26.91% (PIT only)/ 27.17% (PIT including STT).

Refunds amounting to Rs 2.77 lakh crore have been issued during 1st April, 2023 to 10th February, 2024.

Published on: Feb 11, 2024, 1:59 PM IST
