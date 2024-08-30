India's economy on track for 7% growth despite first-quarter slowdown

The economy appears to be on track for 7% growth this fiscal year, despite an expected slowdown in GDP expansion in the first quarter. Indicating an improvement in growth parameters, private final consumption expenditure also seems to be on the rise.

According to official data released on Friday, the economy grew by 6.7% in the April to June 2024 quarter, compared to 8.2% growth in the first quarter of the previous fiscal year. Gross value added (GVA) in the economy expanded by 6.8% in the first quarter of FY25, down from 8.3% in the same period a year ago. While agriculture showed improvement with a 2% growth in the quarter, manufacturing expanded by 7%. The construction sector recorded the fastest growth at 10.4%, followed by electricity, gas, and other utilities at 10.4%, and public administration, defense, and other services at 9.5%.

"The slight slowdown was anticipated by many commentators, and the 6.7% growth is well within consensus," noted Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran. Briefing reporters after the data release, Nageswaran highlighted that private final consumption expenditure, gross fixed capital formation, and net exports have held up quite well.

"The Indian economy is sustaining its growth momentum," he added, noting that the private sector is also beginning to invest. He pointed out that there appears to be an upswing in rural demand, which is expected to receive a further boost from a good monsoon.

In the first quarter of the fiscal year, Private Final Consumption Expenditure (PFCE) and Gross Fixed Capital Formation (GFCF) at constant prices grew by 7.4% and 7.5%, respectively. PFCE, a key indicator of private demand, has been muted since the pandemic as households faced income pressures, but it reached a seven-quarter high in the first quarter of the current fiscal year.

"Although overall private consumption shows mixed trends in the first quarter, initial signs of a pickup in rural consumption are visible. We expect private consumption demand to improve this year over the anemic growth of 4% in fiscal 2024," said DK Joshi, Chief Economist at CRISIL. He added that unlike last fiscal year, rural consumption is expected to outpace urban consumption, as higher interest rates have a greater impact on urban areas.

Rumki Majumdar, Economist at Deloitte India, noted that with inflation easing, there is some recovery in consumption spending, especially in the rural economy. "The potential for increased spending during the festive seasons, bolstered by falling inflation, better farm income, and a stable policy outlook, is a reason for optimism," she said.

Majumdar also highlighted that gross fixed capital formation spending remained strong despite uncertainties and significant income repatriation from foreign capital flows.

Most analysts remain optimistic about growth prospects and expect the economy to expand close to 7% this fiscal year.

"Overall, the numbers are impressive, and there is reason to be optimistic about 7% plus growth for the year. Consumption has picked up, and capital formation is up with steady growth, mainly due to housing and private investment. With the government stepping in significantly post-elections, there will be acceleration," said Madan Sabnavis, Chief Economist at Bank of Baroda, adding that government spending will likely increase to compensate for the first quarter, and a good monsoon holds prospects for buoyant demand.

Upasna Bhardwaj, Chief Economist at Kotak Mahindra Bank, also said the bank retains its GDP growth expectations of 6.9% in FY2025, largely supported by rural demand and government spending. However, she noted the need to closely monitor potential fatigue in urban demand, private capital expenditure, and the pace of the global slowdown.