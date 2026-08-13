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India’s exports to West Asia rebound in July

India’s exports to West Asia rebound in July

New markets open with efforts on to diversify exports

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Surabhi
Surabhi
  • Updated Aug 13, 2026 6:24 PM IST
India’s exports to West Asia rebound in JulyIndia’s exports to $5.7 billion in July 2026, which was an 8.7% jump from $5.24 billion in July 2025.

Despite continued tensions in West Asia, India’s merchandise exports to the region rebounded in July, registering their best performance since the conflict broke out in March.
 
As per provisional estimates from the department of commerce, India’s exports to $5.7 billion in July 2026, which was an 8.7% jump from $5.24 billion in July 2025. India’s exports to West Asia amounted to $5.02 billion in June 2026 and $5.27 billion in May 2026. It had fallen to a low of $2.62 billion in March after the conflict.
 
“Exports to West Asia are now on an even keel,” Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agarwal told reporters on Thursday. He attributed this rise to new ports becoming operation and handling more cargo. These include porta in Oman as well as two more ports in the United Arab Emirates.

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India’s merchandise imports from West Asia however remain subdued. Imports in July 2026 were valued at $9.81 billion compared to $12.4 billion in July last year. They have however shown a slight recovery from June when they were at $9.37 billion but were higher in May at $10.74 billion.
 
Meanwhile, with efforts on to diversify its exports, newer markets have opened for Indian goods this fiscal. These include countries including Singapore where India exported $6.52 billion of goods between April and June 2026, Tanzania ($2.91 billion), South Africa ($3.15 billion) and Sri Lanka ($2.35 billion).
 
India’s exports to China have also increased in the four months of this fiscal by $1.2 billion to $5.59 billion in the first quarter of this fiscal. Other countries that have seen higher exports from India include Malaysia, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Italy, Kenya, Jordan, Turkey, Australia, Spain and Bangladesh, the commerce ministry said.
 
India’s exports to the US also rose to $34.49 billion in July 2026 from $33.48 billion a year ago with the US remaining the top export market for India.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Surabhi
Surabhi

Economy Editor at Business Today. A journalist for nearly two decades, I write on government policy and economy on a wide array of issues ranging from taxation and economic affairs, commerce and industry, statistics and labour markets. A large part of the focus of my reporting is on breaking down complex government policies and jargon into simple concepts that everyone can understand. How these policies, whether they are tax cuts or hikes, changes in PF formalities or interest rate announcements by the RBI, impact citizens is another core area of my reporting. I have worked in newspapers including BusinessLine, Indian Express, Financial Express and Economic Times in the past. debut novel, The Girls From Patna, was well received. When not looking for my next big story, I read murder mysteries and bake.

Published on: Aug 13, 2026 6:24 PM IST
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