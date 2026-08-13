This Tata Group stock hits 52-week high; stock zooms 63% in six months; do you own?

At Thursday's closing price, the stock has gained 62.60 per cent over the past six months.

Tata Power Company Ltd is the controlling shareholder of Nelco, with a stake of around 50.1 per cent.

Nelco Q1 results

On the earnings front, Nelco reported a 30 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit for the June quarter.

For Q1 FY27, profit stood at Rs 2.34 crore, compared with Rs 1.80 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

The company's total income increased 6.38 per cent YoY to Rs 80.17 crore in Q1 FY27, from Rs 75.36 crore in the year-ago period.

Technically, Nelco's stock was trading above its 5-day, 10-day, 20-day, 30-day, 50-day, 100-day, 150-day and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs). Its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) stood at 66.01. An RSI below 30 is considered oversold, while a reading above 70 is viewed as overbought.

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Nelco has a standalone/consolidated price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 270.80/613.11 and a price-to-book (P/B) value of 20.06. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 3.83/1.69, while return on equity (RoE) was 7.40. According to Trendlyne data, the stock's one-year beta was 1.5, indicating relatively high volatility.

Nelco provides satellite communication (Satcom) solutions and connectivity services. The company offers Satcom solutions for various applications and operates across key Satcom segments in India.

Meanwhile, Chandrasekaran's current term as Tata Sons chairman is set to end on February 20, 2027.