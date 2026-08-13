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Solar Industries Q1 earnings effect: Stock hits record high, rises most in six months 

Solar Industries Q1 earnings effect: Stock hits record high, rises most in six months 

Solar Industries stock hit a high of Rs 20,400 today against the previous close of Rs 19,064. Market cap of the defence firm stood at Rs 1.83 lakh crore.

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Aug 13, 2026 5:00 PM IST
Solar Industries Q1 earnings effect: Stock hits record high, rises most in six months Solar Industries net income or net profit for the first quarter beat the average analyst estimate, said Bloomberg.

Shares of defence major Solar Industries India Ltd hit their record high today post Q1 earnings. The shares rose 7%-the biggest intraday advance since January 28- to a record high of Rs 20,400. Bloomberg said the company reported EPS and sales above estimates. Solar Industries stock hit a high of Rs 20,400 today against the previous close of Rs 19,064. Market cap of the defence firm stood at Rs 1.83 lakh crore. Later, the stock closed 6.43% higher to close at Rs 20,290 crore. 

Solar Industries net income or net profit for the first quarter beat the average analyst estimate, said Bloomberg.

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Profit rose 93% to Rs 653 crore against an estimate of Rs 519 crore (Bloomberg Consensus). Revenue climbed 71% to Rs 3670 crore against an estimate of Rs 2,995 crore.

EBITDA rose 82% to Rs 1,024 crore in Q1 from Rs 564 crore, signaling strong operating performance across business segments.

The company also clocked higher profitability, with EBITDA margin rising to 27.7% from 24.8%, a 290 basis points rise year-on-year.

Growth was led by exceptional performance across all key verticals. The defence business grew 123% YoY, while the international explosives segment expanded 65%, and the domestic explosives business rose 52%.

Manish Nuwal, Managing Director and CEO of Solar Industries, said the company delivered a record performance in Q1 FY27, reporting its highest-ever quarterly revenue, EBITDA, PBT and PAT. Turnover rose 70% year-on-year to Rs 3,668 crore, while EBITDA increased 82% to Rs 1,024 crore and PAT grew 89% to Rs 666 crore.

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Solar Industries expects to sustain its growth momentum, led by a robust order book worth Rs 21,350 crore. The company is targeting revenue of Rs 14,000 crore in FY27, with growth expected to be driven by strong demand from the defence and mining segments, along with expanding opportunities in international markets.

Solar Industries is an India-based manufacturer of industrial explosives for the mining and infrastructure sector. The company offers industrial explosives and defence products.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Aug 13, 2026 5:00 PM IST
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