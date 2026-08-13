Solar Industries Q1 earnings effect: Stock hits record high, rises most in six months 

EBITDA rose 82% to Rs 1,024 crore in Q1 from Rs 564 crore, signaling strong operating performance across business segments.

The company also clocked higher profitability, with EBITDA margin rising to 27.7% from 24.8%, a 290 basis points rise year-on-year.

Growth was led by exceptional performance across all key verticals. The defence business grew 123% YoY, while the international explosives segment expanded 65%, and the domestic explosives business rose 52%.

Manish Nuwal, Managing Director and CEO of Solar Industries, said the company delivered a record performance in Q1 FY27, reporting its highest-ever quarterly revenue, EBITDA, PBT and PAT. Turnover rose 70% year-on-year to Rs 3,668 crore, while EBITDA increased 82% to Rs 1,024 crore and PAT grew 89% to Rs 666 crore.

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Solar Industries expects to sustain its growth momentum, led by a robust order book worth Rs 21,350 crore. The company is targeting revenue of Rs 14,000 crore in FY27, with growth expected to be driven by strong demand from the defence and mining segments, along with expanding opportunities in international markets.

Solar Industries is an India-based manufacturer of industrial explosives for the mining and infrastructure sector. The company offers industrial explosives and defence products.