Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Q1 earnings: Revenue rises 9.3%, net profit at Rs 859 crore 

In addition to the impact of reduced volumes, JLR’s YoY profitability was affected as Variable Marketing Expenses (VMEs) continued to remain elevated, partially offset by favourable structural costs.

The Tata Group firm said its domestic business clocked a strong revenue growth of 65% YoY. However, elevated commodities and forex moderated improvement in margins. Consolidated profit before tax came at Rs 1606 crore and profit after tax stood at Rs 859 crore in Q1 against Rs 2597 crore profit in the year ago period.

Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director & CEO, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited said: "Q1 FY27 marked a strong start to the year for Tata Motors PV, with industry-beating 46% YoY volume growth driven by robust customer demand and the success of our recent launches. Our leadership in electric mobility strengthened further, with record quarterly EV volumes of over 34,000 units and 112% YoY growth."