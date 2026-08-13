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Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Q1 earnings: Revenue rises 9.3%, net profit at Rs 859 crore 

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Q1 earnings: Revenue rises 9.3%, net profit at Rs 859 crore 

JLR wholesales slipped 9.2% YoY on account of temporary supply constraints, including a fire at a key component supplier, Middle east conflict and planned Jaguar wind-down. 

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Aug 13, 2026 4:31 PM IST
Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Q1 earnings: Revenue rises 9.3%, net profit at Rs 859 crore The Tata Group firm said its domestic business clcoked a strong revenue growth of 65% YoY.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd (formerly Tata Motors) reported its Q1 earnings today. Revenue rose 9.3% to Rs 95,799 crore in the June 2026 quarter. EBITDA surged 7.4% by 130 bps from the year ago period. EBIT margin rose by 90 bps to 2.4%.

JLR wholesales slipped 9.2% YoY on account of temporary supply constraints, including a fire at a key component supplier, Middle east conflict and planned Jaguar wind-down.

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In addition to the impact of reduced volumes, JLR’s YoY profitability was affected as Variable Marketing Expenses (VMEs) continued to remain elevated, partially offset by favourable structural costs.

The Tata Group firm said its domestic business clocked a strong revenue growth of 65% YoY. However, elevated commodities and forex moderated improvement in margins. Consolidated profit before tax came at Rs 1606 crore and profit after tax stood at Rs 859 crore in Q1 against Rs 2597 crore profit in the year ago period.

Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director & CEO, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited said: "Q1 FY27 marked a strong start to the year for Tata Motors PV, with industry-beating 46% YoY volume growth driven by robust customer demand and the success of our recent launches. Our leadership in electric mobility strengthened further, with record quarterly EV volumes of over 34,000 units and 112% YoY growth."

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Aug 13, 2026 4:31 PM IST
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