India’s forex reserves jump $44.9 billion to record $785.71 billion

FCA holdings were $95.886 billion higher than at the end of March and had increased by $63.692 billion compared with the same period a year earlier.

The latest weekly increase has pushed India’s overall reserves substantially above their levels at the start of the current financial year. Total reserves were up $94.599 billion from end-March and $87.438 billion from a year earlier, according to the RBI data.

Gold reserves decline

Gold reserves moved in the opposite direction during the week. The country’s gold holdings declined by $2.594 billion to $113.816 billion.

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Despite the weekly decline, gold reserves remained $23.517 billion higher than a year earlier. However, they were $1.580 billion lower than their level at the end of March.

Gold remains the second-largest component of India’s foreign exchange reserves after foreign currency assets.

SDR holdings, IMF position

India’s holdings of Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) with the International Monetary Fund declined marginally during the week.

SDR holdings fell by $4 million to $18.806 billion as of September 4. Despite the weekly decline, they were $184 million higher than at the end of March and $64 million above their level a year earlier.

Meanwhile, India’s reserve position with the IMF increased by $2 million during the week to $4.916 billion.

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The position was $108 million higher than at end-March and had risen by $168 million from a year earlier.

Reserves reach fresh record

The latest data marks a significant rise in India’s external reserve position, with the overall stock of foreign exchange reserves now standing nearly $95 billion above the level recorded at the end of March.

The increase has been led primarily by foreign currency assets, which rose substantially during the week, while gold reserves recorded a decline. SDR holdings also edged lower, although India’s reserve position with the IMF increased marginally.

Overall, India’s forex reserves stood at $785.71 billion as of September 4, according to the RBI, marking a new record level.