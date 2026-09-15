India’s imports from China rise to $65.49 billion in April-August 2026-27

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On the export side, the US remained India’s largest export destination during April-August 2026-27, with exports at $42.79 billion, compared with $40.31 billion in April-August 2025-26. Exports to the UAE stood at $13.59 billion, China at $9.61 billion, Singapore at $9.50 billion, the Netherlands at $6.95 billion, the UK at $6.15 billion, Germany at $5.33 billion, South Africa at $4.82 billion, Bangladesh at $4.72 billion, and Malaysia at $4.36 billion.

India’s overall exports of merchandise and services increased to $399.27 billion during April-August 2026-27 from $345.55 billion a year earlier, registering 15.55% growth. Overall imports rose to $459.65 billion from $389.49 billion, a growth of 18.01%. The overall trade deficit stood at $60.38 billion, compared with $43.94 billion, an increase of 37.42%.

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Merchandise exports rose to $215.91 billion from $183.21 billion, growing 17.85%, while merchandise imports increased to $363 billion from $307.09 billion, a negative growth of 18.21%. Services exports increased to $183.36 billion from $162.34 billion, registering 12.95% growth, while services imports rose to $96.65 billion from $82.40 billion, growing 17.30%.

In August 2026, overall exports were estimated at $82.68 billion, compared with $65.93 billion in August 2025, while overall imports rose to $92.09 billion from $77.55 billion. The overall trade deficit narrowed to $9.41 billion from $11.62 billion.

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Merchandise exports rose to $43.81 billion from $34.74 billion, while merchandise imports increased to $70.67 billion from $61.96 billion. Services exports were estimated at $38.87 billion, compared with $31.19 billion, and services imports at $21.42 billion, compared with $15.59 billion.

The Commerce Ministry said India’s overall exports in August were estimated to have grown 25.41%, with merchandise exports growing 26.12% and services exports 24.61%.

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