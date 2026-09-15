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India’s imports from China rise to $65.49 billion in April-August 2026-27

India’s imports from China rise to $65.49 billion in April-August 2026-27

On the export side, the US remained India’s largest export destination during April-August 2026-27, with exports at $42.79 billion.

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Karishma Asoodani
Karishma Asoodani
  • Updated Sep 15, 2026 2:54 PM IST
India’s imports from China rise to $65.49 billion in April-August 2026-27China was India’s largest import source in the April-August period

India’s imports from China rose to $65.49 billion during April-August 2026-27, from $51.56 billion in the corresponding period of 2025-26, according to data presented by the India's Commerce Ministry on Tuesday.

China was India’s largest import source during the five-month period, followed by Russia at $41.44 billion, the US at $28.09 billion, and the UAE at $24.36 billion. Imports from South Korea stood at $12.10 billion, Saudi Arabia at $11.81 billion, Singapore at $11.40 billion, Japan at $9.71 billion, Hong Kong at $9.41 billion, and Germany at $9.16 billion.

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On the export side, the US remained India’s largest export destination during April-August 2026-27, with exports at $42.79 billion, compared with $40.31 billion in April-August 2025-26. Exports to the UAE stood at $13.59 billion, China at $9.61 billion, Singapore at $9.50 billion, the Netherlands at $6.95 billion, the UK at $6.15 billion, Germany at $5.33 billion, South Africa at $4.82 billion, Bangladesh at $4.72 billion, and Malaysia at $4.36 billion.

India’s overall exports of merchandise and services increased to $399.27 billion during April-August 2026-27 from $345.55 billion a year earlier, registering 15.55% growth. Overall imports rose to $459.65 billion from $389.49 billion, a growth of 18.01%. The overall trade deficit stood at $60.38 billion, compared with $43.94 billion, an increase of 37.42%.

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Merchandise exports rose to $215.91 billion from $183.21 billion, growing 17.85%, while merchandise imports increased to $363 billion from $307.09 billion, a negative growth of 18.21%. Services exports increased to $183.36 billion from $162.34 billion, registering 12.95% growth, while services imports rose to $96.65 billion from $82.40 billion, growing 17.30%.

In August 2026, overall exports were estimated at $82.68 billion, compared with $65.93 billion in August 2025, while overall imports rose to $92.09 billion from $77.55 billion. The overall trade deficit narrowed to $9.41 billion from $11.62 billion.

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Merchandise exports rose to $43.81 billion from $34.74 billion, while merchandise imports increased to $70.67 billion from $61.96 billion. Services exports were estimated at $38.87 billion, compared with $31.19 billion, and services imports at $21.42 billion, compared with $15.59 billion.

The Commerce Ministry said India’s overall exports in August were estimated to have grown 25.41%, with merchandise exports growing 26.12% and services exports 24.61%.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Karishma Asoodani
Karishma Asoodani

Karishma Asoodani is a multi-platform journalist with a Diploma in Digital Journalism from the City University of New York. Based in Delhi, she works as a Financial Journalist with Business Today Television, bringing nine years of experience in reporting on India’s economic policy. Her core interests lie in macroeconomics and geopolitics, and her coverage of global trade dynamics, the APAC economy, and the aviation sector has earned her industry recognition.

Outside the newsroom, Karishma is an avid runner and a strong advocate for the Sustainable Development Goals, with a particular focus on water security and conservation. She is fluent in English and Hindi, and is currently pursuing a B2 level in French.

Published on: Sep 15, 2026 2:54 PM IST
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