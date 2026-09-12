Xi Jinping tells Modi India, China have ‘significant responsibilities’ as Global South powers

Xi calls for India-China cooperation

Xi said that despite differences between the two countries, there was considerable scope for cooperation and mutual learning.

He said Beijing viewed China-India ties from a strategic and long-term perspective, as both sides seek to turn a fragile diplomatic thaw into a broader reset following years of military tensions, frozen political engagement and sharply curtailed economic and people-to-people links.

“There is ample scope for us to learn from each other’s strengths, offer mutual support, achieve shared success and pursue common development”.

Xi also called on India and China to work together on BRICS cooperation.

“We must keep the future of humanity and the well-being of our people at heart, join hands to drive high-quality cooperation within the expanded Brics framework, advocate for an equal and orderly multipolar world and an economic globalisation that is universally beneficial and inclusive, and inject greater positive energy into promoting global peace, stability, development, and prosperity,” Xi said.

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BRICS focus amid global uncertainty

The meeting took place as leaders of the expanded BRICS grouping discussed global economic and geopolitical issues, including the role of developing economies and the Global South.

Xi said BRICS had become the world's most influential platform for cooperation among emerging markets and developing countries. He also announced that China would take over the BRICS chairship next year and host the 19th BRICS Summit.

The Chinese leader said Beijing would work with BRICS countries to usher in the “third golden decade” of BRICS cooperation.

Border, trade and investment on agenda

The Modi-Xi meeting comes as New Delhi and Beijing seek to stabilise ties after the military confrontation in eastern Ladakh. An agreement on patrolling arrangements in October 2024 helped ease the standoff and paved the way for renewed political engagement.

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The broader boundary dispute remains unresolved, while both countries continue to maintain significant military deployments along their roughly 3,500-km frontier.

Trade and investment are also central to the bilateral relationship. Bilateral trade reached around $151 billion in 2025-26, with India recording a trade deficit of roughly $112 billion.

The meeting began at 5.45 pm local time. Xi was accompanied by Cai Qi, a close aide and China’s fifth-ranking official, and Foreign Minister Wang Yi. India was represented by National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and India’s ambassador to China, Vikram Doraiswami.

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