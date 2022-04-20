India's non-basmati rice exports grow 109% in FY 2021-22

India’s non-basmati rice exports have increased by an astounding 109 per cent from $2,925 million in financial year 2013-14 to $6,115 million in financial year 2021-22.

According to data by Directorate General of Commercial Intelligence and Statistics (DGCIS), India exported rice to over 150 countries across the globe in 2021-22. India exported more than $1 million to 76 countries out of the 150 countries reported in 2021-22, which indicates the diversification of India's rice export over the years.

On the achievement, Union Minister for Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Textiles, Piyush Goyal has said that Modi government’s policies helped farmers to get access to the global markets and also ensure food security.

According to the DGCIS data, India had exported non-basmati rice worth $2,015 million in 2019-20, which rose to $4,799 million in 2020-21 and $6,115 million in 2021-22. Exports reported a growth of 27 per cent in 2021-22, and non-basmati rice was the top forex earner among all agri-commodities, at $6,115 million.

The significant rise in agri-exports is also seen as a testimony of the government’s commitment to increase farmers’ income by boosting exports of agricultural and processed food products of the country, the Commerce Ministry stated.

The main rice producing states are West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Assam, and Haryana. West African country Benin is one of the major importers of non-basmati rice from India.



