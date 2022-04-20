What is Masked Aadhaar ID; how to use, download

The Unique Identification Authority of India's (UIDAI) 12-digit unique ID, Aadhaar, is now used pan India to carry out a number of operations including opening a bank account or investing in a government scheme. However handy the unique code is, there is always a chance of frauds and misuse. Masked Aadhaar ID has been issued by the UIDAI to add another layer of security.

A masked Aadhaar is a 12-digit ID number that can be shared without revealing anything important about your personal information, minimising frauds committed against users.

What is masked Aadhaar

According to UIDAI official website, “Mask Aadhaar option allows you to mask your Aadhaar number in your downloaded e-Aadhaar. Masked Aadhaar number implies replacing of first eight digits of Aadhaar number with some characters like “xxxx-xxxx” while only last four digits of the Aadhaar Number are visible." It is a legal way to download e-copies of your Aadhaar ID without the number being revealed.

Uses of masked Aadhaar

“Masked Aadhaar can be used for eKYC where sharing Aadhaar Number is not necessary. It only shows the last 4 digits of your Aadhaar. Select ‘Masked Aadhaar’ option while downloading your Aadhaar from: https://eaadhaar.uidai.gov.in," the UIDAI had said on its Twitter handle.

How to download masked Aadhaar



1. Go to https://eaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/

2. Enter your 12-digit Aadhaar card number

3. Choose the option ‘I want a masked Aadhaar’

4. Enter the Captcha verification code that will be provided for verification

5. Click on ‘Send OTP’

6. Download the e-Aadhaar copy

7. Enter received OTP and click on “Download Aadhaar”



