Infosys looking into I-T portal glitch: Income Tax Department after user complaints 

After many users reported issues while accessing the online income tax portal, the Income Tax Department said in a tweet that the Bengaluru-based IT bellwether Infosys is looking into it. The I-T Department confirmed the development in a tweet. User data was not impacted by the recent glitch in the online portal, Business Today reported.

The tweet read, "Issue relating to the search functionality of the e-filing website has come to our notice. The Income Tax Department is seized of the matter. Infosys has been directed to look into it and Infosys has confirmed that they are resolving the issue on priority."

Issue relating to the search functionality of the e-filing website has come to our notice. The Income Tax Department is seized of the matter. @Infosys has been directed to look into it & @Infosys has confirmed that they are resolving the issue on priority.@SalilParekh — Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) June 7, 2022

Earlier in the day, many users complained that they were not able to access their tax records on the portal. Others also claimed that the portal might be hacked.

This, however, is not the first time that users have reported glitches in accessing the portal. Infosys CEO Salil Parekh said earlier this year that the company is working in tandem with the I-T Department on the next set of areas related to the I-T portal.

He was quoted as saying by news agency PTI, “On the I-T project, we are extremely proud that as of December 31, as was reported, 5.8 crore returns were filed through that timeframe. On the day itself, over 46 lakh returns were filed and the deadline was maintained….”

Infosys was given the contract to develop the new portal in 2019. The portal was launched in June 2021. Since its launch, users have reported glitches and difficulties in the functioning of the portal.

(With inputs from Karishma Asoodani, PTI)