Internship scheme: Companies to log onto portal from October 3, candidates can register from mid-October

The ambitious internship scheme for 1 crore (10 million) youth to be skilled at top 500 companies is set to be launched in the coming days. Companies will be able to post internship requirements online from October 3 and the dedicated portal that has been developed by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs will open for candidates around October 12.

Related Articles

According to sources, corporate India has shown keen interest in the scheme and it will be eligible based on the average spending on corporate social responsibility in the last three years. Given the huge number of candidates involved, companies would also be allowed to tie-up with companies in their forward and backward supply chain such as suppliers or customers or Group companies or institutions for internships. Participation in the scheme would be voluntary for companies.

The focus of the internship scheme would be on youth with lower employability in order to ensure they get adequate skills to secure a job in the future.

Candidates between the age of 21 and 24 years old, who have passed Class 10 and are not engaged in fulltime employment would be eligible to apply for the scheme. However, those passing out of IITs, IIMs, IISER or with professional degrees such as chartered accountants or cost accountants would be ineligible to apply. Individuals from families with government jobs are excluded as well as those whose families have an income of Rs 8 lakh per annum or are assessed for income tax.

Sources said that only the main organisation or companty can register and log in the internship portal. It can then share the list of candidates with its partner organisations accordingly. Candidates can register and create their profiles on the internship portal by completing an Aadhaar-based e-KYC process. They must also submit a self-declaration confirming their eligibility for the scheme.

After registration, the portal would automatically shortlist twice the number of vacancies available in the industry for each internship position. This will be based on the candidates' profiles, preferences, and eligibility. Once the portal has shortlisted the candidates, the participating companies will review the list and select candidates from the shortlist and send them an offer letter.

At least 50% of the training would be expected to take place in the actual working environment where the intern can gain hands-on experience while the balance would be in the classroom.

Upon completing the 12 month long internship, the company would be expected to upload a certification on completion on the portal. Sources indicated that companies would not be obligated to provide a job after the internship to the candidates but would have the option to do so at their discretion.

The Confederation of Indian Industry is working closely with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs to facilitate implementation of the scheme. “As a key enabler, CII has been working closely with each of the companies to develop an action plan for their participation in the internship scheme. In this regard, CII has already conducted Industry Interactions with the MCA in New Delhi, Mumbai and virtually across the country,” it said in a statement on Tuesday.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Union Budget on July 23 had announced the internship scheme at top 500 companies as part of the PM’s package on employment and skilling. The comprehensive scheme would provide internship opportunities in 500 top companies to 1 crore youth in five years, she had said, adding that this would enable them to gain exposure for 12 months to real-life business environment, varied professions and employment opportunities.

“The Prime Minister’s Internship Scheme is a visionary initiative that will contribute significantly to India's goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047. With internships for 1 crore youth across sectors including Manufacturing and services, this scheme will cultivate a skilled workforce ready to take on future challenges,” said Sanjiv Puri, President, CII and Chairman and Managing Director, ITC Limited.