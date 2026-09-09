LPG, CNG, PNG prices today (September 9): Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

With the latest increase, Delhi’s CNG prices have risen by nearly ₹10 per kg this year, from ₹77.09 per kg in January. CNG prices vary across states depending on factors such as local VAT and taxes.

Advertisement

DO CHECKOUT: US targets nuclear-powered cargo ships by 2028: Will it transform commercial shipping?

14.2 kg LPG cylinder rates on September 9

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 942 Bengaluru 944.50 Hyderabad 994 Mumbai 941.50 Chennai 957.50 Kolkata 968 Jaipur 945.50 Noida 939.50 Gurugram 950.50 Chandigarh 951.50

Commercial (19 kg) LPG cylinder rates on September 9

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 2,747.50 Bengaluru 2,831 Hyderabad 2,996 Mumbai 2,701 Chennai 2,916.50 Kolkata 2,884 Jaipur 2,776 Noida 2,747.50 Gurugram 2,764.50 Chandigarh 2,769.50 Advertisement

CNG prices across major cities on September 9

Cities Price (₹/kg) Delhi 86.98 Bengaluru 97 Hyderabad 112 Mumbai 88 Chennai 97.50 Kolkata 93.50 Jaipur 97.50 Noida 95.59 Gurugram 92.01 Chandigarh 99.90

PNG prices across major cities on September 9

Cities Price (₹/SCM) Delhi 49.59 Bengaluru 53 Hyderabad 51 Mumbai 51.50 Chennai 50 Kolkata 50 Jaipur 49.50 Noida 49.45 Gurugram 48.40 Chandigarh 54.70

Govt looks to diversify

To cut subsidy expenditure, the government has approved an incentive scheme for city gas distributors to increase domestic PNG connections from September 1, 2026. States and Union Territories have been asked to provide district-level administrative support to speed up the shift from LPG to piped gas. At the same time, India is turning more sharply to the United States for LPG and LNG supplies amid disruption in West Asia.

ALSO READ: India paid 29% more for cooking gas after Hormuz strikes: Report

US-Iran war update

The US and Iran exchanged attacks on Tuesday, sharply escalating tensions and raising fresh concerns over global oil supplies. The US said it struck five Iranian oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman and near Kharg Island after accusing Tehran of targeting a US Navy warship with ballistic missiles.

Advertisement

Iran retaliated with a missile strike on a US base in Jordan, while Iran-backed Houthis attacked several cities in southern Saudi Arabia. US Central Command said the American warship evaded the Iranian attacks and continued operations, with no US personnel injured.

The escalating hostilities have added a fresh geopolitical risk premium to crude markets, pushing oil prices higher for a fourth straight day on Wednesday. Brent crude moved closer to the psychologically important $100-a-barrel mark, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose to $94.63 a barrel. The latest gains reflect growing fears that a wider regional conflict could disrupt oil flows and further tighten global supplies.