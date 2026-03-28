LPG, CNG, PNG rates on March 28: Check latest prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and other cities

As the West Asia conflict continues to rage on, fuel prices remain a key concern for households and transport users across India, with LPG, CNG and PNG rates seeing revisions at regular intervals amid global energy supply woes.

LPG supplies are under close monitoring amid prevailing geopolitical tensions, even though no dry-outs have been reported at distributorships. This is because India meets more than 40 per cent of its crude imports and 90 per cent of its LPG imports from West Asian countries, including Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

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The government, however, continues to offer subsidies under schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY), helping reduce the effective cost for eligible households. Under the scheme, over 10 crore low-income families have received gas connections.

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14.2 kg LPG cylinder rates on March 21

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 913 Bengaluru 915.50 Hyderabad 965 Mumbai 912.50 Chennai 928.50 Kolkata 939

Commercial (19kg) LPG cylinder rates on March 21

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 1,884.50 Bengaluru 1,958 Hyderabad 2,105.50 Mumbai 1,836 Chennai 2,043.50 Kolkata 1,988.50

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CNG prices across major cities on March 21

Cities Price (₹/kg) Delhi 77.09 Bengaluru 88.95 Hyderabad 97 Mumbai 80.50 Chennai 91.50 Kolkata 93.50

PNG prices across major cities on March 21

Cities Price (₹/SCM) Delhi 47.89 Bengaluru 52 Hyderabad 51 Mumbai 50 Chennai 50 Kolkata 50

Meanwhile, the Centre increased the allocation of commercial LPG cylinders to 70 per cent on Friday to support labour-intensive businesses, particularly steel, textile and automobile sectors. Priority is also being given to restaurants, dhabas, hospitals, and community kitchens.

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To receive the higher quota, industrial consumers have to register with oil marketing companies (OMCs) and register for PNG with local city gas distribution companies. Deliveries will be done on a first-in-first out basis for bookings, with strict inspections in place to prevent hoarding.

While LPG remains the primary cooking fuel for many households, CNG and PNG are emerging as more stable and economic alternatives. Consumers are advised to track city-wise price updates and policy updates to manage their fuel expenses effectively.