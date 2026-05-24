LPG, CNG, PNG rates on May 24: Check latest prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, other cities

As the West Asia conflict continues to rage on, fuel prices remain a key concern for households and transport users across India, with LPG, CNG and PNG rates seeing revisions at regular intervals amid global energy supply woes.

On Saturday, LPG, CNG and PNG prices rose twice within a week. In Delhi and Mumbai, CNG rates went up by ₹2 per kg after an additional ₹1 per kg increase in Delhi. Petrol and diesel rates were also revised for the third time this month, with petrol rising by 87 paise to ₹99.51 per litre and diesel going up by 91 paise to ₹92.49 per litre in Delhi.

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LPG supplies are under close monitoring amid prevailing geopolitical tensions, even though no dry-outs have been reported at distributorships. This is because India meets more than 40 per cent of its crude imports and 90 per cent of its LPG imports from West Asian countries, including Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

The government, however, continues to offer subsidies under schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY), helping reduce the effective cost for eligible households. Under the scheme, over 10 crore low-income families have received gas connections.

14.2 kg LPG cylinder rates on May 24

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 913 Bengaluru 915.50 Hyderabad 965 Mumbai 912.50 Chennai 928.50 Kolkata 939

Commercial (19kg) LPG cylinder rates on May 24

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 3,071.50 Bengaluru 3,152 Hyderabad 3,315 Mumbai 3,024 Chennai 3,237 Kolkata 3,202

CNG prices across major cities on May 24

Cities Price (₹/kg) Delhi 81.09 Bengaluru 90 Hyderabad 97 Mumbai 81 Chennai 91.50 Kolkata 93.50

Moreover, CNG retails at ₹86.12 per kg in Gurugram, ₹89.70 per kg in Ghaziabad, and ₹89.70 in Noida, respectively after the recent hike.

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PNG prices across major cities on May 24

Cities Price (₹/SCM) Delhi 47.90 Bengaluru 52 Hyderabad 51 Mumbai 50 Chennai 50 Kolkata 50

While LPG remains the primary cooking fuel for many households, CNG and PNG are emerging as more stable and economic alternatives. Consumers are advised to track city-wise price updates and policy updates to manage their fuel expenses effectively.