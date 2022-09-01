LPG price today: Commercial LPG cylinder rates go down by Rs 91.50 in Delhi, other metros

Prices of a commercial liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder have been slashed by Rs 91.50 across Delhi and other metros from Thursday. After the latest revision, LPG prices went down to Rs 1,885 in Delhi; Rs 1,844 in Mumbai; Rs 1,995 in Kolkata; and Rs 2,045 in Chennai.

Commercial LPG rates were last revised on August 1 as they were reduced by Rs 36 across Delhi and other metros. After this revision, a 19 kg commercial cylinder cost Rs 1,976.50 in Delhi; Rs 1,936.50 in Mumbai; Rs 2,095.50 in Kolkata and Rs 2,141 in Chennai.

No changes have been announced regarding the price of 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinders yet. Moreover, prices of aviation turbine fuel (ATF) or jet fuel have been slashed after the government hiked windfall profit tax on exports of diesel and ATF apart from raising tax on domestic crude oil.

The Centre raised windfall profit tax on the diesel exports from Rs 7 per litre to Rs 13.5 per litre. Tax on ATF exports went up from Rs 2 per litre to Rs 9 per litre whereas tax on domestically produced crude oil also rose from Rs 13,000 per tonne to Rs 13,300 per tonne.

After today’s revision, ATF prices for domestic airlines stand at Rs 1,21,041.44/kl in Delhi; Rs 1,20,001.74/kl in Mumbai; Rs 1,27,523.33/kl in Kolkata and Rs 1,25,599.88/kl in Chennai. For domestic airlines on international flights, ATF costs stand at $1,154/kl in Delhi; $1,151.48/kl in Mumbai; $1,193.39/kl in Kolkata and $1,149.50/kl in Chennai.

Meanwhile, global oil prices fell on increased supply and apprehensions of a global economic slowdown triggered by COVID-19 restrictions in China. While Brent crude dropped 0.4 per cent to $95.27 per barrel, US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures tanked 0.4 per cent to $89.23 per barrel, news agency Reuters reported.

