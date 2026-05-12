LPG, CNG, PNG rates today, May 12: Check latest prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, other cities

As the West Asia conflict continues to rage on, fuel prices remain a key concern for households and transport users across India, with LPG, CNG and PNG rates seeing revisions at regular intervals amid global energy supply woes.
LPG supplies are under close monitoring amid prevailing geopolitical tensions, even though no dry-outs have been reported at distributorships. This is because India meets more than 40 per cent of its crude imports and 90 per cent of its LPG imports from West Asian countries, including Saudi Arabia and Qatar.
The government, however, continues to offer subsidies under schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY), helping reduce the effective cost for eligible households. Under the scheme, over 10 crore low-income families have received gas connections.
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14.2 kg LPG cylinder rates on March 21
|Cities
|Price (₹/cylinder)
|Delhi
|913
|Bengaluru
|915.50
|Hyderabad
|965
|Mumbai
|912.50
|Chennai
|928.50
|Kolkata
|939
Commercial (19kg) LPG cylinder rates on March 21
|Cities
|Price (₹/cylinder)
|Delhi
|3,071.50
|Bengaluru
|3,152
|Hyderabad
|3,315
|Mumbai
|3,024
|Chennai
|3,237
|Kolkata
|3,202
CNG prices across major cities on March 21
|Cities
|Price (₹)
|Delhi
|77.09
|Bengaluru
|90
|Hyderabad
|91.50
|Mumbai
|81
|Chennai
|91.50
|Kolkata
|93.50
PNG prices across major cities on March 21
|Cities
|Price (₹/SCM)
|Delhi
|47.90
|Bengaluru
|52
|Hyderabad
|51
|Mumbai
|50
|Chennai
|50
|Kolkata
|50
Meanwhile, oil marketing companies have issued warnings to LPG consumers, saying that cooking gas subsidies are likely to be discontinued for households where the annual income of either the consumer or any family member exceeds ₹10 lakh.
LPG consumers who are outside the income tax bracket and have their Aadhaar cards linked to their bank accounts get a subsidy of ₹24.50 each time a cylinder is delivered to their place.
While LPG remains the primary cooking fuel for many households, CNG and PNG are emerging as more stable and economic alternatives. Consumers are advised to track city-wise price updates and policy updates to manage their fuel expenses effectively.