Modi 3.0's 100-day agenda may see some tweaks with Chandrababu Naidu, Nitish Kumar in mind

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to be sworn in for his third term on June 9, the new government will have its plate full with a long list of legislative Bills along with a tweaking of the 100-day agenda that was prepared before the Lok Sabha elections.



A number of key economic bills have already been drafted and finalised and may be taken up over the next few months. These include amendments to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code as well as the Companies Laws.



Further, amendments to the Insurance Act, 1938, and the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India, 1999, for further reforms in the sector have also been pending for a while. Meanwhile, the Ministry Of Corporate Affairs has been working on a draft Digital Competition Bill which may be taken up for further consultations.



The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs under the Ministry of Finance has recently invited suggestions on the draft Central Excise Bill, 2024, that would replace the Central Excise Act, 1944. The Bill aims to enact a comprehensive modern central excise law, with an emphasis on promoting ease of doing business and repealing old and redundant provisions, the Central Board of Excise and Customs (CBIC) had said.



However, many of these Bills may be taken up later in the coming months as the new BJP-led NDA government, formed with the help of allies such as TDP and the JD(U), will have its own set of priorities.



According to sources, the-100 day agenda that was prepared by administrative ministries may also be tweaked based on the focus areas of the new government after taking feedback from the allies. Both the TDP, as well as JD (U), are expected to provide inputs on the 100-day agenda.



More clarity is likely to emerge once the Cabinet portfolios are allocated, sources indicated.



However, most brokerages and experts believe that the third term of the NDA government would continue with its broad policy stance.



“The NDA appears set to retain power with a narrower majority after India’s recent election, following a weaker performance by its dominant member, the BJP. The outcome should support broad policy continuity, with the government continuing to prioritise infrastructure capex, improvements to the business environment, and gradual fiscal consolidation,” said credit rating agency Fitch Ratings. However, coalition politics and a weakened mandate could make it challenging to pass a legislation on the more ambitious parts of the government reform agenda, it said.

Related Articles