Monsoon update: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in THESE states, light rain expected in Delhi

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall for the next five days in several states, such as Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra, and others.

The Met department said, “A fresh spell of heavy to very heavy rainfall likely over south Peninsular India from 02nd July 2023. A cyclonic circulation lies over central parts of south Uttar Pradesh & neighborhood in lower & middle levels."

For Delhi, IMD has predicted a generally cloudy sky with light rain and thundershowers from July 1 to July 4, while moderate rainfall with thundershowers is likely on July 5 and 6. The national capital recorded 27 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours till Saturday 8.30 am, with more predicted ahead in day.

The southern states of Kerala and Karnataka are likely to witness widespread rainfall during the next five days. According to IMD, very heavy rainfall is likely over Coastal Karnataka and Kerala on July 3 and 4. "Isolated heavy rainfall also likely over Karnataka & Kerala during next 5 days; South Interior Karnataka during July 2nd -4th July; Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Rayalaseema on 3rd & 4th July; Telangana on 4th July," stated IMD.

IMD further said that Tamil Nadu will get very heavy rainfall on July 3 and 4 and very heavy rains on July 1 and July 2.

Earlier, the IMD said that conditions are favourable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon into remaining parts of the country (i.e., remaining parts of Rajasthan and Haryana and Punjab) in the next 2 days.

"The monthly rainfall averaged over the country as a whole during July 2023 is most likely to be normal (94 to 106 per cent of LPA) and most probably within the positive side of the normal," India Meteorological Department Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said.

