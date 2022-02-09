Mukesh Ambani overtakes Gautam Adani to become richest Indian again

Days after Gautam Adani overtook Mukesh Ambani as the richest Indian, the chief of Reliance Industries is back on top, as on Wednesday morning. Both Forbes Real-Time Billionaires List and Bloomberg Billionaires Index show Ambani overtaking Adani.

According to Forbes' Real-Time Billionaires List, Ambani’s net worth currently is $90.3 billion, and is ranked as the 10th richest person in the world. Meanwhile, Adani’s net worth is $89.3 billion and he is ranked as the 11th richest.

According to Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Ambani’s net worth is $89.2 billion, while Adani’s is $86.3 billion. Ambani is ranked 10th and Adani 11th in the list.

Forbes shows Ambani gaining $1.4 billion in the last change and Adani losing $2.2 billion, while Bloomberg shows Ambani gaining $1.3 billion and Adani losing $2.16 billion.

Before that, on Friday, Adani picked the tenth spot in the Forbes' list after his net worth increased by $637 million to $91.1 billion. Ambani, on the other hand, had slipped to the 11th spot after losing $794 million with a current net worth now at $89.2 billion.

This change in rankings comes after Adani Group company Adani Wilmar (AWL) – a joint venture entity between Adani Commodities Ltd and Singapore’s Lence Pte, owned by the Wilmar Group – listed on the bourses on Tuesday and made the group richer by at least $2 billion. Forty-four per cent of AWL’s shares are each held by Adani Commodities (ACL) and Lence Pte. ACL’s holdings include shares held by some of key Adani family members including Gautam Adani’s wife Priti Gautam Adani, son Karan Gautam Adani, and others.

