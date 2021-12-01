NASSCOM, Andhra Pradesh govt inaugurate IoT, AI centre in Vishakhapatnam

National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM) inaugurated the ‘Centre of Excellence on IoT and AI’ at Vishakhapatnam’s Andhra University Campus in a joint partnership with Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeiTY) and Government of Andhra Pradesh. The Centre is aimed at promoting innovation in emerging technologies of Internet of Things, Artificial Intelligence, robotics, etc.

The centre was inaugurated by Union Minister of State (MoS) for and Electronics and Information Technology and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Rajeev Chandrasekhar and Minister of Industries and Commerce, Information Technology and Skill Development Mekapati Goutham Reddy. MeiTY secretary Ajay Prakash Sawhney, Vice Chancellor of Andhra University PVGD Prasad Reddy and Principal Secretary of ITE&C, Government of Andhra Pradesh G Jayalakshmi were also present at the occasion.

In keeping with the Union Government’s Digital India vision, this centre is packed with open labs and infrastructure to create and validate solutions from design to prototype. It also promotes entrepreneurship through incubation facility for peer-to-peer learning and to benefit an industrial environment. Startups in the state are also likely to benefit as the centre will create new opportunities in terms of development, mentorship, funding and adoption of their solutions in the industry through the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and the internet of things (IoT).

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship & Electronics and Information Technology said, “Technologies like IoT, technologies like AI are going to deeply shape the future of technology landscape and the economy in general. It is absolutely essential that the Center of Excellence becomes not just academic extensions of university, but they become living, breathing growing centers of energy, dynamism, entrepreneurship, and technology development of the kind that we must deliver on in the coming months and years.”



NASSCOM President Debjani Ghosh said, “A fantastic example was that during the pandemic, we realized that in order for us to successfully deliver remote healthcare to the last mile, to every single citizen in India, we needed solutions that would work in places that were very limited in resources like low-bandwidth, no power connectivity etc. and very quickly DBT, MeitY, NASSCOM, got together to bring together healthcare professions to bring together startups, to bring together tech industries and figure out ways that we could address this critical issue of ensuring that every Indian could have access to healthcare no matter where they were.”

Also read: Oracle and Bharti Airtel partner for cloud solutions ahead of 5G rollout

Also read: Tiger Global invests $40 million in BOX8 & MOJO Pizza’s parent company

Also read: India's public cloud services market to touch $10.8 billion by 2025: IDC report