scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives
News
LATEST
Economy
NBCC Q1 result: Net profit surges three-fold to Rs 37 cr

Feedback

NBCC Q1 result: Net profit surges three-fold to Rs 37 cr

Total income rose to Rs 1,429.74 crore during the first quarter of this fiscal, from Rs 730.10 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing

NBCC's net profit stood at Rs 10.28 crore in the year-ago period NBCC's net profit stood at Rs 10.28 crore in the year-ago period

State-owned construction firm NBCC on Friday reported an over three-fold jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 37.07 crore for the quarter ended June.

Its net profit stood at Rs 10.28 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 1,429.74 crore during the first quarter of this fiscal, from Rs 730.10 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.

TAGS:

Videos