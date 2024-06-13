Next GST Council meeting is on June 22

The next Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council meeting will be held on June 22. The last meeting was held on October 7, 2023. In March this year, it was reported that the GST Council will not meet until the new government is formed at the Centre. "The 53rd meeting of the GST Council will be held on 22nd June, 2024 at New Delhi," the central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs said in a post on X.

The last meeting was presided over by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and attended by Finance MoS Shri Pankaj Chaudhary, the Revenue Secretary, Chairman CBIC, Member CM, Member GST, Member TP and senior officers from Union Government and States. In its October meeting, the GST Council decided to impose a 28% levy on online gaming, casinos, and horse racing.

Later in the March GST meeting, the council postponed the review of the 28% levy imposed on the proceeds from online gaming.

After the 28% GST rule was announced, the online gaming industry strongly opposed the decision, citing potential significant losses from increased taxes. Leaders of 125+ companies wrote to the government, outlining concerns about the 28% GST impact on their operations.

That time, former union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrashekhar said that his ministry will request the GST Council to review their decision. “We will go back to the GST Council and may request their consideration on the facts of the new regulatory framework," the minister said