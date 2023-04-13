Northeast’s first AIIMS to be inaugurated in Guwahati by PM Modi; all about AIIMS Guwahati

Northeast’s first AIIMS – All India Institute of Medical Sciences – will be inaugurated in Guwahati on Friday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi around 12 noon. At a public function, PM Modi will dedicate AIIMS Guwahati and three other medical colleges to the nation. The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of Assam Advanced Health Care Innovation Institute (AAHII).

PM Modi will also dedicate and lay the foundation stone of various projects worth over Rs 3,400 crore. There will also be a ceremonial launch of ‘Aapke Dwar Ayushman’ campaign by PM Modi, in a step towards reaching out to every beneficiary to ensure 100 per cent saturation of welfare schemes.

AIIMS GUWAHATI

The foundation stone of AIIMS Guwahati was laid by PM Modi in 2017. The institute is built at a cost of Rs 1,120 crore.

The state-of-the-art hospital has a capacity of 750 beds, including 30 AYUSH beds. The hospital, aimed at providing world-class health facilities to the people of Northeast, will have an annual intake capacity of 100 MBBS students every year.

"AIIMS in Guwahati will boost Assam's health infrastructure and also help the entire Northeast. It will make quality healthcare even more accessible," said PM Modi in a tweet.

AIIMS in Guwahati will boost Assam's health infrastructure and also help the entire Northeast. It will make quality healthcare even more accessible. https://t.co/VCNjNRGEPk — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 13, 2023

OTHER MEDICAL COLLEGES

PM Modi will also inaugurate three medical colleges – Nalbari Medical College, Nagaon Medical College and Kokrajhar Medical College, built at a cost of Rs 615 crore, Rs 600 crore, and Rs 535 crore respectively.

Each of these medical colleges have an attached 500 bedded teaching hospitals with OPD/ IPD services including emergency services, ICU facilities, OT and diagnostic facilities etc. Each of these medical colleges will have an annual intake capacity of 100 MBBS students.

ASSAM ADVANCED HEALTH CARE INNOVATION INSTITUTE

PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of AAHII. But at a cost of Rs 546 crore, AAHII will facilitate cutting-edge inventions and R&D in medicine and healthcare, identify the nation's unique problems related to heath and promote development of new technologies for solving those problems.

Also read: Prime Minister Modi flags off Ajmer-Delhi Vande Bharat Express; Check all the details here

Also read: Heatwave in India: Delhi, West Bengal govt go on alert mode! Check latest advisories for school students