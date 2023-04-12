Prime Minister Modi flags off Ajmer-Delhi Vande Bharat Express; Check all the details here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off Ajmer-Delhi Vande Bharat Express through a video conferencing call Today. This is the first Vande Bharat Express for Rajasthan. The start of this train will reduce the travel time between the national capital city of Delhi to Jaipur by 70 minutes.

The regular service of this Vande Bharat Express will start on April 13. It will be India’s 14th Vande Bharat Express train. The train will run all days of the week except Wednesday.

The Delhi-Jaipur-Ajmer Vande Bharat Express will operate between Ajmer and Delhi Cantt and will stop at Jaipur, Alwar and Gurgaon. The train will cover the distance between Ajmer and Delhi in 5 hours and 15 minutes, which is faster than the Shatabdi Express, which takes around 6 hours and 15 minutes.

The Railway Ministry said that this train, connecting Delhi Cantt and Ajmer is the world’s first semi-high-speed passenger train on high-rise overhead electric (OHE) territory.

Train Fare

The fare of Vande Bharat Express between Delhi Cantonment to Ajmer will be Rs 1,250, which includes Rs 308 as catering charges, and for the Executive Class, it will be Rs 2,270, which includes Rs 369 as catering charges. However, food choice is optional on this train, and passengers can opt for ‘No Food Option’ to avoid catering charges.

Similarly, The Vande Bharat Express fare from Ajmer Jn to Delhi Cantonment will be Rs 1,085 in Chair Car, including Rs 142 as catering charges and Rs 2,075 in Executive Cass, including Rs 175 as catering charge.

The Delhi-Ajmer Vande Bharat Express will start tomorrow at 6:40 pm, and the Ajmer-Delhi one will begin in the morning at 6:20 am.

