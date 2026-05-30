New LPG rules: 'One Household, One Connection', other changes for domestic users from June 1

PNG connections are rising. LPG use isn't going down despite government orders directing people to adopt alternative cooking gas options. Since the national PNG drive began, 6.5 lakh new connections were installed by March-end — but actual supply demand was 18% lower, suggesting many households signed up without really switching. LPG consumers have nearly doubled over the last decade to 33.5 crore, while PNG users remain at just 1.64 crore.

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The government wants this to change fast and is responding with stricter rules heading into June. Here's what's actually changing, what it means for the millions still dependent on their cylinders, and whether the push to PNG is working at all.

One Household, One Connection rule

Under the revised rule, households that already have PNG connections may be required to surrender their LPG connections. Oil marketing companies (OMCs) have started identifying homes using PNG and LNG simultaneously to curb misuse, hoarding and black marketing of domestic cylinders.

Holding both connections for the same address is being treated as a prohibited activity under the amended LPG rules. Those having PNG infrastructure in their locality could face suspension or automatic cancellation of LPG supply if they don't switch to PNG within the prescribed period.

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LPG connection transfer voucher

Since users are asked to terminate their LPG connection within 30 days of getting a PNG connection, the government has allowed these customers to restore their LPG connection. It allows users to reactivate LPG connections later if they move to areas without PNG access.

Refill bans

From this month, households identified with active PNG pipelines are being blocked from booking or refilling domestic LPG cylinders. City Gas Distribution (CGD) companies and OMCs have now fully integrated their digital databases.

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PNG Drive 2.0 to end on June 30

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The Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) has directed CGDs to expedite D-PNG connections. The National PNG Drive 2.0 has been extended till June 30 to encourage PNG expansion and make its usage simpler, safer and seamless.

Gas cylinder booking lock-in period

LPG refill lock-in periods have been extended from 21 days to 25 days for urban users and up to 45 days for rural users to control supply shortages and misuse.

Connection, subsidy rules

Households will continue to receive only 12 subsidised domestic cylinders annually. Additional cylinders are charged at market price. Taking a new LPG connection would now involve revised deposits and setup charges, including regulator, hose and installation fees.