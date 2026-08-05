Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT Infra SummitLenovo FIFA World Cup 2026EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
latest
economy
ONGC Videsh gets licence to operate upstream oil, gas projects in Venezuela

ONGC Videsh gets licence to operate upstream oil, gas projects in Venezuela

Venezuela holds the world's largest proven oil reserves and has traditionally supplied crude oil to India

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 5, 2026 5:44 PM IST
ONGC Videsh gets licence to operate upstream oil, gas projects in VenezuelaONGC Videsh secures licence to operate in Venezuela

ONGC Videsh, the overseas investment arm of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), has received a licence to operate oil and gas projects in Venezuela, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.

The development was confirmed by ONGC Chief Financial Officer Anupam Agarwal during the company's earnings call.

Agarwal said ONGC Videsh is looking to work with partners in upstream oil and gas projects in the South American nation. "It is a focus area for ONGC," he reportedly told analysts.

Advertisement

He also said the company is in touch with Venezuelan authorities regarding investments in its two existing projects with joint venture partners.

Must Read: 300 billion barrels: Venezuela has more oil than Saudi Arabia. Why did it collapse?

INDIA-VENEZUELA ENERGY TIES GROWING

The development comes two months after Venezuela's Acting President Delcy Eloína Rodríguez Gómez visited India in June.

During the visit, Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri met Rodríguez in New Delhi along with senior ministry officials and heads of public sector oil companies.

Puri reaffirmed India's support for Venezuela's energy sector and said Indian companies were ready to deepen their presence in the country. He also expressed India's interest in expanding energy trade with Venezuela.

Advertisement

Rodríguez welcomed Indian companies to participate in Venezuela’s reformed oil and gas sector. She also invited an Indian delegation to visit Venezuela to explore opportunities for enhanced collaboration.

Don't Miss: India's Venezuela push: What's driving interest in oil fields, not just crude cargoes?

WHY VENEZUELA MATTERS TO INDIA

Venezuela holds the world's largest proven oil reserves and has traditionally supplied crude oil to India.

The government has said India's refining sector is well suited to process Venezuela's heavy crude.

As geopolitical tensions and supply disruptions affected imports from the Gulf, India has been strengthening ties with Venezuela as part of its energy diversification strategy.

Venezuela emerged as one of India's largest crude suppliers during April and May 2026.

Advertisement

According to government data, India's average monthly crude imports from Venezuela rose sharply from 64.027 thousand metric tonnes (TMT) in FY 2025-26 to 1,047.148 TMT during April-May of FY 2026-27.

Indian public sector companies have been operating in Venezuela's upstream oil sector since 2008.

India has invested about $1 billion in the San Cristóbal and Petrocarabobo-1 projects in Venezuela's Orinoco Belt.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Aug 5, 2026 5:43 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more